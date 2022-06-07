primary election

It's Primary Election Day in New Jersey

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
TRENTON (WPVI) -- New Jersey voters will head to the polls Tuesday for that state's primary election.

Voters will cast ballots in several congressional races.

There are no statewide races in this year's primary. At the top of the ticket will be U.S. House races for each of the state's 12 congressional districts.

It's the first time since the new districts were drawn in December that incumbents and challengers will be on the ballot.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The ballots must be received by your county's Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after the close of the polls.

Voters can also place their vote-by-mail ballot in one of your county's secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. Drop box locations can be found here.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off in person to your county's Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m.

For more voter information, click here.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
