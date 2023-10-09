New Jersey senator safely leaves Israel after being there when attacks begin

The Democratic lawmaker and members of his staff were forced to shelter in place during the attacks.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Action News has learned that New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was in Israel when the attacks started.

The Israeli government formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The death toll passed 1,100 people killed and thousands wounded on both sides.

Booker had arrived in Jerusalem on Friday for planned meetings as a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Democratic lawmaker and members of his staff were forced to shelter in place during the attacks.

He and his staff have since safely departed from Israel.