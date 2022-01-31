Residents digging out, rescheduling flights after weekend snowstorm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11520868" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was a fun-filled day in the snow across the Philadelphia region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is digging out from last weekend's nor'easter that dumped nearly two feet of snow in some areas.With nearly 5,000 flights canceled across the country Saturday, many passengers found themselves back at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday."We woke up and we're like thinking, 'ok are the flights going to be delayed?' We were surprised that they weren't delayed," said Hita Patel of Marlton, New Jersey.Crews have been working around the clock to remove mountains of snow from runways and taxiways."I felt sorry for the workers because it was a big job to do, but they got it done. They did a great job," said Sherrie Carroll of Southwest Philadelphia.Airport officials say there were more than 300 flight cancellations Saturday and about 95 delays. There was some improvement on Sunday with 50 cancellations and 104 delays"We rescheduled our flight. United gave us a free reschedule so we got to stay one more night in Colorado," said Mike Sophocles of Devon.In parts of South Jersey, residents are still digging out from heavy snowfall. The Atlantic City International Airport recorded roughly 16 inches."We still have to do quite a few roads, triple passes, they're removing the snow. The big challenge right now is getting the snow out of the intersections, getting the snow where it has been piled up from the plows, and that's going to take several days," said Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans.