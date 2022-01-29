Snowfall Totals: Here are the latest snow amounts in our region from the nor'easter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The nor'easter that hit Friday night and into Saturday brought some impressive snowfall totals.The National Weather Service has been collecting measurements from trained spotters and public reports all day long from across the Philadelphia region, including counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.The Jersey shore took the brunt of this storm. By mid-morning Saturday some communities were already reporting more than a foot of snow.Even though the biggest impact was along the coast, the storm brought heavy snow throughout most of the Delaware Valley.Some parts of Philadelphia had more than six inches of snow. Southern Delaware was also being hit hard, with at least one community reporting a foot of snow.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the NWS: