Health & Fitness

50 percent capacity limit on New Jersey Transit to be lifted; face coverings still required

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy said on Monday that he will sign an executive order lifting the 50 percent capacity limit on New Jersey Transit, though face coverings will still be required.

That order will go into effect on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

That includes NJ Transit buses and private carrier buses, trains, light rail and Access Link vehicles.

"As we've undertaken our restart and recovery, and as more New Jerseyans are getting back to their jobs, we are seeing increases in ridership which are starting to approach the 50 percent stated maximum capacity for these vehicles," Murphy said.

"We want to ensure people can get to their jobs and the system is operating as efficiently as possible," he added.



Face coverings will be required for anyone using NJ Transit and private-carrier indoor stations. Face coverings are also required at outdoor stations where social distancing is not practical, Murphy said.

The governor also reminded commuters that masks need to be worn over the mouth and nose.

"No chin guards," Murphy said.

The state reported 231 new positive COVID-19 test results on Monday, bringing the total since March 4 to 175,522.

Another 22 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 13,613. There are another 1,947 probable COVID-19 deaths, Murphy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonnew jersey transitcoronavirusgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens killed in crash on Atlantic City Expressway
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Search underway for missing swimmer in Ocean City
Woman fatally struck by SEPTA bus
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Humidity Dropping
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Ridge Ave.
Show More
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
Philly trash collection schedule changed for this week
More TOP STORIES News