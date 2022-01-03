Unseasonably temperatures end; weather advisory, school closures in effect ahead of winter storm

But temperatures are about to swing quickly into the freezing territory, with an estimated four to six inches of snow along southern New Jersey and Delaware.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency for Ocean, Cumberland, Cape May, Burlington, and Atlantic counties.
"The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey," said Murphy. "Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols."
A list of New Jersey school closures were also announced in anticipation of Monday's storm.
Atlantic County officials say they are treating the roads as necessary but reported that COVID is affecting them.
Due to holiday travel and increase of COVID-19 cases, officials said county public works crews may not be at full strength.
The priority is clearing the major county roadways. Offices for Atlantic County employees will open Monday at 10 a.m.
Delaware officials announced offices will open Monday at 10 a.m. for non-essential employees.
Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.