Unseasonably temperatures end; weather advisory, school closures in effect ahead of winter storm

New Jersey issued a state of emergency for Ocean, Cumberland, Cape May, Burlington, and Atlantic counties.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Weather advisory, school closures in effect ahead of winter storm

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For a weekend in January, it felt beautiful out on Sunday, with many families looking to take advantage of the warmth in Atlantic City.

But temperatures are about to swing quickly into the freezing territory, with an estimated four to six inches of snow along southern New Jersey and Delaware.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency for Ocean, Cumberland, Cape May, Burlington, and Atlantic counties.

"The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey," said Murphy. "Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols."

A list of New Jersey school closures were also announced in anticipation of Monday's storm.

Atlantic County officials say they are treating the roads as necessary but reported that COVID is affecting them.

Due to holiday travel and increase of COVID-19 cases, officials said county public works crews may not be at full strength.

The priority is clearing the major county roadways. Offices for Atlantic County employees will open Monday at 10 a.m.

Delaware officials announced offices will open Monday at 10 a.m. for non-essential employees.

Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow On The Way For Parts Of The Area
Check School Closings and Delays
Restaurants prepare to enforce Philadelphia's proof of vaccination
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Eagles move closer to playoff berth by beating Washington
VIDEO: Railing collapses as Eagles' Jalen Hurts leaves the field
2 dead, 12 injured in Philadelphia to begin 2022
Show More
Woman wanted for alleged murder in Lower Merion Twp.
School districts making changes to schedules due to COVID
Mummers parade returns to Philadelphia after year off
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
NJ First Lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News