Newport Beach Film Festival prepares for week-long festivities

LOS ANGELES -- Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) kicked off October 12 with the screening of "The Absence of Eden."

Academy Award nominated actress Patricia Clarkson was being honored at the 2023 Newport Beach Film Festival as an Artist of Distinction. She told On The Red Carpet, "We're all here because our art is most important to us. Art has always led my life."

On Saturday, Mark Ronson will join Scott Feinberg for a live taping of The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast. Then, Rainn Wilson will discuss his new book, "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution."

Sunday, October 15, Judy Blume, author of "Are You There God? It's me, Margaret" will join producer James L. Brooks, and writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig for a discussion of the book-to-screen adaptation of the children's classic. Then, directors Jim Sheridan, Brian Helgeland and Todd Haynes will participate in post-screen Q &A's for their films.

On October 16, the Sunset Series: Arts Champion event will celebrate honoree Jesse Williams ("Grey's Anatomy") with an awards presentation by Greg Schwenk, the CEO and Co-Founder of NBFF.

The festival has ongoing events through October 19 and will screen 91 films from 19 countries this year.

