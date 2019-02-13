Newborn baby rescued from storm drain in South Africa

A community in South Africa came together to rescue a baby from a storm drain on Monday.

Concerned residents heard the newborn crying and climbed down, but couldn't reach her.

They called in first responders who dug up the area around the drain and used a hammer and chisel to break it open.

Onlookers used cupboard doors to form makeshift barriers to hold back the mud.

They were able to pull the little girl out.

The baby is about three days old and is expected to be OK.

No word who her parents are or how she got down there.

