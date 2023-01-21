Eagles set to take on Giants in NFL Divisional Round

Saturday night is the first game of the playoffs for the Eagles, as they fight to bring home the championship trophy.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on New York Giants in Saturday night's NFL Divisional Round.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles take on New York Giants in Saturday night's NFL Divisional Round.

It's the moment Eagles fans across the region have been waiting for all season.

Saturday night is the first game of the playoffs for the Eagles, as they fight to bring home the championship trophy.

It all starts in South Philadelphia against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Fans are making their way to the tailgating lots down at the stadium. The official Eagles Tailgate lots open at 4 p.m., but some fans told Action News that they found a loophole. They purchased tickets for the 1 p.m. Wings game at the Wells Fargo Center so that they could tailgate as early as 8 a.m. Saturday morning.