NHL Draft: Philadelphia Flyers select Cutter Gauthier with 5th overall pick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the overall 5th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Cutter Gauthier Thursday night.

Gauthier, who comes from the US National Development Team Program, recorded 65 points in 54 games for the USNTDP, his first full season with the team.

He ranked second on the team with his 34 goals.

The 18-year-old left wing was born in Sweden where his father, Sean Gauthier, was a goalie in the Swedish Elite League.



"I think it's a combination of things. Obviously, his size, strength, speed. Very athletic. His testing was off the charts. On the ice, he is physical. He scores goals. He has good hands. It's really hard to find a player that can be a potential power forward in the National Hockey League," said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Gauthier is headed to Boston College next season (2022-23).

"It's such a surreal moment. It's everything I've dreamed of, growing up hearing my named called one day. I'm so happy that the Philadelphia Flyers are the one to do it. I'm extremely excited for the future and to see what it holds," said Gauthier.

