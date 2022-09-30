Vigil held for teen killed in ambush shooting that injured 4 others near Roxborough High School

Nicolas Elizalde, a freshman at Saul High School who played on Roxborough's football team, was killed in the shooting.

The vigil honored a 14-year-old killed after five gunmen ambushed a group leaving a football scrimmage Tuesday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 100 people came to a candlelight vigil held in Gorgas Park, adjacent to Roxborough High school on Thursday night.

Nicholas Elizalde

The gunmen fired more than 60 shots. Nicolas Elizalde, a freshman at Saul High School who played on Roxborough's football team, was killed after he was shot in the chest.

Four other teenagers were also injured -- all but one were on the football team.

The vigil was hosted by numerous faith leaders from the area. Elizalde's mother stood in front wearing a pink hijab and was comforted by family and friends as she quietly sobbed in front of the crowd.

Jamel Harris is friends with Elizalde's mother and came to the vigil with his daughter to show support.

"He was a good kid and I know people say that all the time, but he was a genuinely good kid," said Harris.

Police are still looking for the gunmen.

Investigators had a break in the case Wednesday night when the Ford Explorer they believe the gunmen used was discovered in Southwest Philadelphia.

Sources say it was stolen and at least one spent shell casing was recovered.

A $45,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction remains in place.