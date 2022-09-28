5 teen football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead

The shooting happened after a football scrimmage between three schools, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was killed and four others were injured after at least two gunmen ambushed the group outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

The Philadelphia School District's Emergency Crisis Response Team and a team of social workers and counselors will be on-site Wednesday at all impacted schools.

Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen fired at least 30 shots from a light green Ford Explorer.

Police say a 14-year-old male was shot and later died from his injuries.

Three other teens ranging in ages from 14 to 17 were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

A fifth player suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Police say all the victims played football for Roxborough High School.

Sources tell 6abc that the 14-year-old who was killed was a student at nearby Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences. While the school doesn't have a football team, students are allowed to co-op and play with Roxborough High.

Investigators and district officials were still trying to sort out exactly where all of the victims went to school even though they played football for Roxborough.

Alex Torres' younger brother was one of the teens shot Tuesday but is expected to survive. He said he learned about the shooting from his stepmom.

"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot. I rushed down here as fast as I can," he recalled. "My little brother is 14, and just hearing him getting shot is the worst feeling in the world."

Panic during the gunfire

Bud Rigner's ninth-grade son was in the middle of the gunfire as the shots rang out Tuesday.

"He's up there in his room crying in a hysterical panic because he was right in the middle of all of this," said Rigner.

Chase Gallagher was sitting in an adjacent park when he heard the gunshots.

"I ran down the hill a little bit, but then I didn't see nothing so I was just chilling," said Gallagher.

City officials speak out

School officials expressed outrage regarding the violence at a school known throughout the community as a safe place. Officials discussed the possibility of beefing up police patrols at scrimmages and practices.

"Certainly unacceptable gun violence like this does not help anything. So we're always asking ourselves how are the children and frankly, many of our children are not well," said Superintendent Tony Watlington.

The deadly shooting happened just a day after Philadelphia reached its 400th murder of the year.

"We keep having these same conversations day in and day out. I don't know who is missing the conversation, but we just have to keep doing as much as we possibly can," said Deputy Commissioner John Stanford on the city's gun violence.

District Attorney Larry Krasner was at the shooting scene Tuesday and was asked if aggressive prosecution of people who carry guns is the solution.

"The sentences for possession of guns are longer in Philadelphia than any other category of cities. Longer sentences are happening here, longer than the rest of the state, but it did not stop this. We have to work not only on modern enforcement, but we have to work every way we can on prevention so this is not happening again," said Krasner.

This deadly shooting unfolded not long after Mayor Jim Kenney issued an executive order banning firearms from recreational areas and facilities.

"There are no words for what transpired earlier tonight. Another young life has been cut short and others injured by needless violence. Tonight, a family will begin to grapple with the loss of their loved one. My deepest condolences go out to them. I'll say it again: schools, rec centers, and public spaces must be safe places," said Kenney in a series of tweets.

Police say the suspects fled on foot after the shooting.

Investigators have not released a description of the shooters nor a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.