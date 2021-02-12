donald trump

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley breaks from Donald Trump, says 'he let us down'

By Alex Meier
WASHINGTON -- Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump's administration, said the former president "has let us down," her first public break from him since the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Haley, who is also widely considered a leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, made her decisive comments to Politico's Tim Alberta in a Jan. 12 interview that was published Friday.

"He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Haley had condemned the attack on the Capitol as the events unfolded but had not pinned the events to Trump, even derided Twitter for banning his social media account.

A few former members of Trump's Cabinet have shown their disapproval, including former chief of staff John Kelly and education secretary Betsy DeVos. Yet only a handful of Republicans in the House and Senate broke from the former president, and his GOP support in the Senate will likely lead to an acquittal in his ongoing impeachment trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprepublicansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Doctors considered putting Trump on ventilator during COVID battle: Source
What to know about Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-month-old killed in head-on crash crossing Roosevelt Boulevard
AccuWeather: Icy mess for part of the weekend
Officers find body parts in dumpster, U-Haul in Philadelphia
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
New Crayola exhibition opening at Franklin Institute
Jaws tells Skversky Eagles holding out for better Wentz trade offers
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Show More
Philly restaurants can now increase indoor dining capacity if meet new standards
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Grandmother pleads for witnesses to speak up in grandson's killing
Happy Lunar New Year! 2021 is the Year of the Ox
Thieves targeting vans at NJ churches
More TOP STORIES News