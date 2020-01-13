Nikolas Cruz faces assault charges after attacking corrections deputy

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida -- Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz was in court Monday on assault charges.

Cruz is accused of attacking a Broward Corrections Deputy after he asked Cruz not to drag his sandals on the ground.

According to an incident report, Cruz gave him the finger before he hit the deputy in the face and tried to take his stun gun.

Cruz shot and killed 17 people, and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018.

According to court documents, Cruz confessed to being the gunman.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin on January 27th, but was pushed back to a later date by the judge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaassaultparkland school shootingcorrection officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First cameras going up in effort to curb speeding Roosevelt Blvd.
Teen shot several times in the head in West Oak Lane
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
Police investigating after closure of Bucks Co. wedding venue
AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Show More
Astros' GM, manager suspended for 2020 season for sign stealing
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
Temple police officer injured during scuffle
18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown
Carnell Elementary School reopening after asbestos problem
More TOP STORIES News