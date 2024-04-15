WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

51 aftershocks reported since April 5 earthquake in New Jersey

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 15, 2024
51 aftershocks reported since April 5 earthquake in New Jersey
The most recent pair of aftershocks were recorded on Friday morning in Somerset County.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 51 aftershocks have rattled New Jersey since an earthquake hit our region more than a week ago.

The most recent pair of aftershocks were recorded on Friday morning in Somerset County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

WATCH: Viewer videos capture the moment a 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the region

Action News viewers from across the region are sharing their reactions to the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the Northeast Friday morning.

On April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Hunterdon County, with its tremors felt across the Northeast, including in Philadelphia.

RELATED: New Jersey earthquake measured on Penn State Brandywine's seismometer

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW