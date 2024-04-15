51 aftershocks reported since April 5 earthquake in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 51 aftershocks have rattled New Jersey since an earthquake hit our region more than a week ago.

The most recent pair of aftershocks were recorded on Friday morning in Somerset County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Hunterdon County, with its tremors felt across the Northeast, including in Philadelphia.

