State Police said the suspect remained in a hospital Monday morning for a "medical event" that was not described.

What we know about the man charged with setting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence on fire

Sources familiar with Balmer said his public grievances with the Democratic party were primarily related to financial issues.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and terrorism, after he allegedly broke into Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence and set it on fire.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were in the residence at the time of the fire, which was reported at about 2 a.m. ET Sunday. They were evacuated safely and were not injured, according to state police.

Here's what we know about the suspect:

Cody Balmer

The suspect was identified as Cody Balmer, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dauphin County DA Fran Chardo told reporters.

He is a mechanic who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats on social media, sources familiar with the suspected arsonist told ABC News.

Investigators are also digging into records to determine whether Balmer may have been experiencing financial problems, the sources said.

"Due to a medical event not connected to this incident or his arrest, Balmer was transported to an area hospital where he is currently receiving treatment," police said in a statement.

The crime:

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens detailed the alleged attack, saying the suspect came over a fence and actively evaded troopers while they were searching for him on the property.

While they were searching, the suspect broke in and set the fires, according to Bivens, who said the incident played out "over a period of several minutes."

He allegedly made two Molotov cocktails from Heineken bottles he had at home and threw them inside the governor's mansion after breaking a window with a hammer, according to court documents.

After turning himself in, Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with the hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, the documents said.

Investigators said they recovered items at Balmer's home matching those used in the attack.

The part of the fence Balmer allegedly hopped to get inside the residence was sliced off by investigators so they could test it for DNA, sources familiar told ABC News.

Earlier Sunday, Shapiro said in a statement, "My family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police."

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," he added.

The state police said that while the investigation is continuing, "the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson."

The fire caused "a significant amount of damage" to part of the residence, according to state police.

Charges filed on Sunday against Balmer include attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person.

