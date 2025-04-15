24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Don't be alarmed if you see drones flying over parts of New Jersey the next few days

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 12:08PM
Don't be alarmed if you see a drone | FAA testing large drones in South Jersey
CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Don't be surprised if you see drones flying over South Jersey the next several days.

The FAA is testing large drones and about 100 commercial off-the-shelf drones.

It's part of a drone detection test being done near the Delaware River and Bay Authority Ferry Terminal in Cape May.

In December, people reported seeing mysterious drones in the night sky, leaving many worried.

It was later determined some of those sightings were misidentified planes.

