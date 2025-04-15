Don't be alarmed if you see drones flying over parts of New Jersey the next few days

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Don't be surprised if you see drones flying over South Jersey the next several days.

The FAA is testing large drones and about 100 commercial off-the-shelf drones.

It's part of a drone detection test being done near the Delaware River and Bay Authority Ferry Terminal in Cape May.

In December, people reported seeing mysterious drones in the night sky, leaving many worried.

It was later determined some of those sightings were misidentified planes.

