Security expert explains next steps in keeping Governor Josh Shapiro, family safe after arson attack

HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- Clean up is underway at the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg following a fast-moving blaze that authorities say was set by 38-year-old Cody Balmer.

So, how did the accused arsonist get so close to Pennsylvania's first family and what does that mean for the governor's protection moving forward?

Don Mihalek is a retired senior Secret Service agent and spoke to Action News about the likely next steps in keeping the governor and his family safe.

"There are two aspects to protecting somebody. There is protective intelligence and threat intelligence," Mihalek said. "After an incident like this, I'm sure they're going to relook at a protective detail, make sure there's enough manpower present and also prob look at the physical security measures in the governor's residence. Look at threats around the governor and are they increasing, decreasing from where those threats are coming from? And try to put in mitigation measures."

Balmer, a Harrisburg area mechanic, was denied bail on Monday following a preliminary hearing.

He faces charges including attempted murder, arson and terrorism.

State Police say he admitted to breaking in and tossing Molotov cocktails inside the residence, causing extensive damage to the dining area. Governor Josh Shapiro, his family and friends were inside sleeping at the time and were luckily unharmed.

Hours before, they had celebrated a Seder for Passover.

According to an affidavit, the suspect told state police he hated the governor and "he would have beaten him with his hammer "if he saw him inside.

Balmer was facing domestic assault allegations in a separate case and was due in court Wednesday.

The damage is estimated to be in the millions, in part because of the historic building and what's inside.

The fire chief says what likely saved the family was that the doors to the residence were closed.

