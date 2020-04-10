Forest fire burns roughly 1,000 acres in Cumberland County; fire not under control

DOWNE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire crews in South Jersey worked through the night into Friday to battle a raging forest fire.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. in Downe Township, New Jersey near Dividing Creek and Ackley roads.

Officials tell Action News the fire has consumed roughly 1,000 acres and the blaze is still not under control.

Crews in South Jersey are working to control a forest fire on Thursday night.



Crews are trying to contain the fire by spreading an intentional fire line to cut off its fuel supply.

The wind is hampering the efforts to contain the blaze.

Officials say there is no threat to area homes and no evacuations have been ordered.

It's still unclear how the fire started.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
