New Jersey school district installs bulletproof doors in wake of mass shootings

HARRINGTON PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In the wake of mass shootings across the country, one New Jersey school district is installing bullet-proof doors.The Harrington Park School District has purchased more than 50 of the 150-pound steel doors at a cost of $2500 each.When you turn the lock of the door, 12 steel bars are engaged. This is an added feature to the thick steel construction and bullet-resistant glass.The superintendent said it is all about creating a safe environment for students."We're starting to add more militarization into our schools and at the end of the day, schools are for learning. At the end of the day, they're about math and science and laughing and, for me, I think this was my answer to create that safe room environment," said Harrington Park Superintendent Adam Fried.The district said the next thing they will replace is all of the outside doors.Other school districts in the area have taken notice to the steps Harrington Park has taken, putting in orders for the doors as well.