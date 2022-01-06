winter storm

New Jersey governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

By and
New Jersey preparing for more snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that a state of emergency will go into effect Thursday night ahead of the impending winter storm.

The emergency declaration, which allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm, begins at 10 p.m.

Murphy also indicated that state offices may have a delayed opening Friday morning. A decision will be made later tonight.

According to Meteorologist Adam Joseph, the next storm arrives with snow, beginning to spread between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The period of steadiest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Parts of the region could see between 4" to 6" of snow.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says clouds increase today ahead of our next storm that will bring slippery travel by Friday morning.



A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the following New Jersey counties: Atlantic; Camden; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth.

Along the coast New Jersey coast and in southeastern Pennsylvania, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect due to the winter storm.

