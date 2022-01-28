Gov. Phil Murphy issues state of emergency for New Jersey ahead of nor'easter

In preparation for the upcoming winter storm, I’m declaring a STATE OF EMERGENCY beginning at 5:00 PM today.



TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for New Jersey beginning at 5 p.m. Friday ahead of a nor'easter that could drop 18 inches of snow along the Jersey Shore."We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay updated, and stay safe," Murphy said in a tweet.A Blizzard Warning is also in effect across part of the state. It goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday.The Blizzard Warning includes: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth in New Jersey.Murphy said warming centers are open across the state and anyone in need of a place to stay should dial 211.Officials said they are also concerned with the potential for high winds to bring down power lines.Anyone who loses power should report it immediately. If you see a downed power line, stay clear of it and call it in, Murphy said.