winter storm

Gov. Phil Murphy issues state of emergency for New Jersey ahead of nor'easter

The state of emergency begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency for NJ ahead of nor'easter

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for New Jersey beginning at 5 p.m. Friday ahead of a nor'easter that could drop 18 inches of snow along the Jersey Shore.

"We urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay updated, and stay safe," Murphy said in a tweet.


A Blizzard Warning is also in effect across part of the state. It goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Blizzard Warning includes: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth in New Jersey.



Murphy said warming centers are open across the state and anyone in need of a place to stay should dial 211.

Officials said they are also concerned with the potential for high winds to bring down power lines.

Anyone who loses power should report it immediately. If you see a downed power line, stay clear of it and call it in, Murphy said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertrentonwinter stormnew jersey newsblizzardwinter weatherstate of emergency
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
LIST: Local snow emergencies, closures due to nor'easter
Coastal communities under Blizzard Warning starting Friday night
Winter hurricane? 'Bombogenesis' explained ahead of weekend storm
Snow preparations begin in NJ ahead of potential storm
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Nor'easter on the way; expected snow varies across area
LIST: Local snow emergencies, closures due to nor'easter
Coastal communities under Blizzard Warning starting Friday night
Philly man's quick-thinking leads police to arrest NJ murder suspect
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Decades after TV anchor disappears, convicted rapist denies connection
2 charged in fatal double shooting inside Delaware restaurant
Show More
Lakers' Carmelo Anthony confronts taunting 76ers fan during game
Police: Delivery driver shoots attempted carjacker 6 times in Philly
5-year-old boy found by good Samaritan after boarding wrong bus
Holocaust survivor, great-grandson educate next generation on TikTok
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
More TOP STORIES News