TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey state trooper was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in a sexually explicit email exchange with an adult woman about a pre-teen girl, during which the trooper and the woman allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photos, including a photo of the young girl.
Forty-seven-year-old Trooper Jeffrey Reitz of Williamstown, N.J., was arrested on a charge of third-degree possession of child pornography.
Reitz was held in custody pending a first appearance in court. Reitz, who is assigned to the Commercial Carrier Safety Inspection Unit, has been suspended by the New Jersey State Police.
It is alleged that on Dec. 31, 2014, Reitz engaged in a sexually explicit email exchange with an adult woman, during which the woman proposed that he sexually assault a pre-teen girl.
It is also alleged that Reitz asked for a photo of the girl, and the woman responded by emailing Reitz a sexually explicit photo of the girl. Reitz allegedly sent photos of his genitals to the woman, both before and after the woman sent the sexually explicit photo of the girl.
Reitz's alleged participation in the email exchange with the woman was discovered much later as the result of evidence seized in a separate investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Reitz was charged in an investigation by the Division of Criminal Justice Financial and Computer Crimes Bureau.
For more information on the complaint filed against Reitz click here.
Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
NJ state trooper arrested on child pornography charge
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More