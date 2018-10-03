N.J. teenager hospitalized from paintball attack

PATERSON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A 14-year-old New Jersey boy has been hospitalized with severe welts after he was shot multiple times at close range by a man wielding a paintball gun.

Paterson police say the boy was shot 20 to 25 times at close range Monday night with no clear motive. Police have issued an arrest warrant for the attacker.

The boy's mother, Carolina Vasquez, says her son was ambushed on his front steps with no time to react. Vasquez says the boy is traumatized with severe deep bruising all over his body.

Vasquez says her son believes the suspect is the older brother of a classmate, but says she doesn't know why someone would do something so cruel.

Authorities are still working to track down the attacker.

