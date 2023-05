Meet the people who never pack a screen in their pocket and hear their advice for those looking to go "hands-free forever".

Living without a cellphone? Meet the people who are choosing to go 'hands-free forever'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Perhaps you may have wondered what your world would be like if you didn't have a cellphone...and we mean, not owning one at all.

Meet the people who never pack a screen in their pocket and hear their advice for those looking to go "hands-free forever".

Matt O'Donnell shares their stories.