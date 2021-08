UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Gwynedd Township, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help after vandals spray-painted anti-vaccine messages at numerous locations throughout the Valley Forge, Sumneytown Pike, and Supplee Road areas.According to the photos, multiple messages read "no vax," and one, painted on the sign at Gwynedd Square Elementary, said "I miss my friends."According to their Facebook page, this is not the first time something like this has happened. Police said last time, tips provided on social media were able to help investigators identify the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.