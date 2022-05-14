feel good

Local teen gets financial support from nonprofit to attend prom

Founder La'Keia Williams of nonprofit 'We Can Do Better' says she's sponsored nine proms in Philadelphia.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Local teen gets financial support to attend prom

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Luis Puente, a senior at Bartram High School, was all dressed up for prom.

The fun night almost didn't happen for him because of financial reasons.

"It definitely would have been a struggle for me to go to prom. Trying to pay for all the backgrounds and stuff," Puente said.

That's where La'Keia Williams came in. She's the founder of the nonprofit "We Can Do Better."

Williams and members of the community pitched in to make Friday special for Puente.

"Like she really did come through. She really is a life saver," Puente said.

Williams says this is the ninth prom she's sponsored in Philadelphia.

Spencer Nguyen was the first student she helped.

"I would not be able to go to prom to be honest. First it's too far, and that day, I didn't have my own suit," Nguyen said.

While this is the last prom Williams is sponsoring, she says she finds joy in the lives she has impacted.

"I love it. I stay in contact with all of them," Williams said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstorresdale (philadelphia)promnonprofitfeel goodsuits
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
You can get buried with your pet at this Chester County cemetery
Philadelphia school nurse applauded during National Nurses Week
DE culinary students win gold at 2022 National ProStart Invitational
Student volleyball tournament helps families fighting cancer
TOP STORIES
DSU to take legal action after 'constitutionally dubious' bus search
Police: Woman let unlicensed teen drive car before fatal crash
Pregnant woman, man wounded in West Philly shooting
NJ woman attacked by bear while checking her mail
Crowds welcome return of Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta in Philly
Woman charged with arson after Mother's Day fire in Camden
Police: Man found dead inside car in Kingsessing
Show More
Man charged with manufacturing ghost guns, meth in Delco
Man pleads not guilty in NYC subway train shooting
Philly students walk out of class to rally for abortion rights
AccuWeather: Humid, Scattered Showers Through Saturday
Gunmen fire roughly 25 shots into crowd at gas station: Police
More TOP STORIES News