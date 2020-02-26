1 dead in North Coventry Township, Chester County house fire

NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed Wednesday morning in a fire in North Coventry Township, Chester County, authorities said.Firefighters responded to the fire in the 400 block of Kline Avenue at 9:15 a.m. for a smoke investigation."Well I was sitting in my kitchen having my breakfast and I heard all this noise out here and I wondered what it was," aid neighbor Evelyn Gebhard. "I looked out the window I saw all these lights flashing and I said, 'Oh my gosh!'"Officials said at least one person was killed. The Chester County Coroner's Officer responded to the scene."The Chester County Fire Marshall's Office, North Coventry County Fire Marshall's Office, State Police Fire Marshall's Office, they're all working together to determine cause and origin of the fire and determine how the victim actually died," said Robert Schurr, North Coventry Township Chief of Police.Fire officials said there is extensive damage to the first floor of the home.Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire and said it does not appear to be suspicious.The coroner's office will conduct an autopsy on Thursday.