Deadly shooting in North Philly could be drug-related: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead following a shooting in North Philadelphia that police say could be drug-related.

It happened on the 2400 block of North Chadwick Street just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man in his mid-20s was found face down in the middle of the street with at least six gunshot wounds.

"It appears the shooter or shooters walked right up to this victim and shot him multiple times," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police are investigating a motive for the shooting, but say drugs might have played a role.

"There is a possibility this could be narcotics-related because we found one vial that appears to contain a green, weed-like substance," Small said.

Police say they will be viewing footage from several cameras along the street to try and find the killer.

