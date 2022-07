Investigators say the suspect is a woman in her 20s.

Suspect sought in double shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday on Darien Street.

Police say a 23-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot while in her car.

A 28-year-old man who was standing nearby was also shot.

He is in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect is a woman in her 20s.

No arrests have been made.