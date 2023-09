Man fighting for his life after double shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life following a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police say the two victims were sitting inside their car on Lehigh Avenue, near Franklin Street just before 3:15 a.m.

That's when someone opened fire from another car, hitting the two men.

Officials say 30 bullets were found at the scene.

The second victim is expected to be okay.

Investigators have not yet released details on a suspect, or motive in that shooting.