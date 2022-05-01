teen shot

Police: Shooting leaves 13-year-old boy extremely critical in North Philadelphia

Police say a 13-year-old male was shot once in the head.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left a 13-year-old critically injured in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened Saturday just after 7:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of N Woodstock Street.

Police say a 13-year-old male was shot once in the head.

The teen was rushed by police to a local nearby hospital listed in extremely critical condition.

So far, no weapons have been recovered.

There is no word yet on any arrests at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Police: 2 teens injured, 1 woman dead in separate Philly shootings
20 shot, 5, fatally, during violent 24 hours in Philly
Teen grazed by stray bullet while walking with friends: Police
Police: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Berks Co.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy Sunday
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Officials: 2 dead after attempted robbery in Norristown
Police: 2 adults found dead inside home in Logan
2 people rescued from house fire in Delaware County
Penn Relays bring thousands to Franklin Field for final day
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
Show More
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
SUV crashes into side of home in Yeadon
Man in custody after stabbing in North Philadelphia
76ers' Embiid has broken orbital bone, as East semis loom
COVID 'miracle patient' survives foot-long blood clot
More TOP STORIES News