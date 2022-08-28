Man wanted in double shooting barricades self inside North Philadelphia home

The suspect shot a 22-year-old woman three times and a 66-year-old man once, police said.

After shooting two people, the suspect ran into a home on the 2800 block of North 22nd Street, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man wanted in a double shooting barricaded himself inside a North Philadelphia home on Saturday night.

The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. when the suspect opened fire on the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue, police said.

The man shot a 22-year-old woman three times and a 66-year-old man once.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

It was not clear if the suspect had any connection to the home.

It was not clear if the suspect had any connection to the home.

