Teen shot, killed near North Philadelphia school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. 15th Street, near Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School.The male victim, who police believe is between 14 and 18 years old, was shot three times, police said.He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.