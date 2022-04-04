teen killed

Teen shot, killed near North Philadelphia school

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - April 4, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. 15th Street, near Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School.

The male victim, who police believe is between 14 and 18 years old, was shot three times, police said.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceteen killedphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death
16-year-old dies after shooting in Trenton, NJ
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Witness recounts moments after teen falls to death from free fall ride
TOP STORIES
Flights delayed, canceled at Philly airport as issues continue
Road rage suspect accused of shootings on Pa. Turnpike
Tow truck thief crashes after stealing truck from Port Richmond garage
Police arrest man in connection with deadly Sacramento mass shooting
Police release video of basketball court shooting, 60 shots fired
2 women die after being pulled from Delaware house fire
Trenton police pursuit ends in crash; 2 officers injured
Show More
Acapulco crime: 3 killed in Mexican beachside restaurant shooting
Car crash leads to gas leak, day care evacuation in NE Philly
Jury weighs fate of 4 men charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Philly's street sweeping program expands | What you should know
Man shot outside Philadelphia church; gunman wanted
More TOP STORIES News