Police: 13-year-old shot in head while sitting inside vehicle in West Philadelphia

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Hoopes Street.
Police say the male teen, roughly 13 years old, was sitting in the passenger's seat of an Acura SUV when a gunman fired more than a dozen shots.
"So it seems like the shooter comes up westbound on Hoopes (Street) and fires as many as 16 shots, striking the vehicle on the hood, in the windshield, and along the side of the car," said Captain John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department.
The victim was shot in the head, chest and arm. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
Breaking: 13 year old shot on 4900 Hoopes St. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XqRdOx7gtZ— Mike Nik (@6abcmike) April 5, 2022
The shooting is one of several that are under investigation by police on Monday night. Earlier in the afternoon, police say an 8th grader was gunned down on the 2200 block of N. 15th Street while he was walking home from school.
No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.