Northeast High School locked down after bullets found

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northeast High School in Northeast Philadelphia was locked down for roughly two hours on Monday after two live rounds were found.Police say the ammunition was discovered at the school, on the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue, just before 11 a.m.Officers took the person who was caught with the bullets into custody.Police say a thorough search of the school revealed no threat.The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m.