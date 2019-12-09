Northeast High School locked down after bullets found

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northeast High School in Northeast Philadelphia was locked down for roughly two hours on Monday after two live rounds were found.

Police say the ammunition was discovered at the school, on the 1600 block of Cottman Avenue, just before 11 a.m.

Officers took the person who was caught with the bullets into custody.

Police say a thorough search of the school revealed no threat.

The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaschool lockdownguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles put best foot forward with specialty cleats for charity
Man shot to death inside North Philadelphia store
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pa. salmonella outbreak
Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through storefront
Show More
Fire tears through WSFS bank building in Hockessin, Delaware
Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD autopsy inconclusive: medical examiner
Police investigate thefts from vehicles outside Doylestown Twp. gym
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
More TOP STORIES News