Car crash leads to gas leak, day care evacuation in Northeast Philadelphia

Some 60 children had to be evacuated.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A day care had to be evacuated after a car crash and gas leak on Monday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

It all began around 10:52 a.m. at Frankford and Cottman avenues.

The vehicle hit a pole, which struck a gas line, causing a leak.

Several streets in the area have been shut down.

The gas has been shut off, but police and rescue crews remain on the scene.

There has been no word on any injuries.
