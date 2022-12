10 families evacuated in Northeast Philadelphia after gas main break

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ten families have been evacuated from their homes in Northeast Philadelphia for a gas main break.

It happened in the 2800 block of Narcissus Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a gas main break in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.

There was no word of any injuries due to the break.

Video from Chopper 6 showed firefighters and crews from PGW on the scene.

Workers had a large section of the road torn up in the area.

There was no word on how long the repairs would take or when the residents would be allowed to return home.