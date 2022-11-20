Police say the suspect drove off in a silver Ford Edge.

Police search for driver in deadly Northeast Philadelphia hit and run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit and run in Northeast Philadelphia that they are calling intentional.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, the suspect and the 24-year-old victim got into a fight inside a business near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Comly Road.

The argument continued into the parking lot.

Police say that's when one of the men got into his car, and ran down the victim.

