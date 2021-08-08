Police investigate 2 gas station robberies in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two robberies that occurred in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.Surveillance video from inside the Gulf gas station at the intersection of Lott Street and Bustleton Avenue showed a man smashing a Pennsylvania Skill Games machine with a hammer.The owner says around $4,000 was stolen from two machines inside his convenience store.Police sources tell Action News they believe this robbery was related to another one in Northeast Philadelphia, where a hammer was also used at the Sunoco gas station on the 3900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.The owner there says this is the second time in three weeks funds were stolen from his machine.He says he's shocked by how bold these criminals are, as are people in the area."It is scary," said Rachel Scott, who lives in Bustleton.Charles Cameron, from Bustleton, said, "You don't really expect to hear it from around the corner of where you live."No arrests have been made at this time.