Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of nurse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to track down two suspects who robbed a nurse as she was walking to her job in Frankford.

Surveillance video released Thursday shows the two men approach the woman on around 12:06 p.m. on September 28 on the 5900 block of Charles Street.

Police said the nurse was going to a client's house when one of the suspects told her to hand over her keys while the other man pointed a gun at her.

Police said one of the suspects grabbed her purse with her keys inside and stole her 2015 silver Hyundai Sante Fe

Anyone with information should call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.
