star wars

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast members chat about upcoming series debut on Disney+

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is a six-part series that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News chats with cast of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the most anticipated series to debut drops next week on Disney+.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is a six-part series that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."

Action News had a chance to chat with the star-studded cast and some originals ahead of the highly-guarded premiere.

"I have to say it was really great to play him again and play him in a different place," said actor Ewan McGregor, back in the title role. "We have to take Obi-Wan to a sort of darker place at the beginning of this series."

He's also facing an old foe. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker.

"The Darth Vader costume was a real beast," Christensen said. "It's a real joy to get to wear it. As well as an honor."

Director Deborah Chow fought for Darth Vader's return.

"Vader is not a character that you bring back lightly," she said. " There was a very strong brotherly love and relationship between the two of them. It's a very intense relationship."

There's also a new villain on board. Moses Ingram is 'Reva.'

"She's really dangerous," Ingram said. Reva is a subordinate of Darth Vader."

McGregor says this series gives them more space and time to explore the story.

"It really felt like we shot one movie, and we had six hours to tell the story," he said. "And that's lovely."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six episode limited series.

It premieres next Wednesday, May 25 on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentdisneydisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Journey to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
'The Fans Strike Back': An immersive Star Was exhibit made by fans
New 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer released: Watch it here
South Jersey veteran's Star Wars hobby is out of this world
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Record Challenging Heat This Weekend
Police ID suspect wanted for shooting tow truck driver
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Police ID ATV rider killed after colliding with car in Philadelphia
Businesses hope crowds head to Jersey shore to escape scorching temps
Police: Shooting leaves 16-year-old injured in Cobbs Creek
Update: Lower Merion schools change course, masking 'recommended'
Show More
Consumer Reports looks into the right to repair your phone
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on US-Mexico border
Philly armed robbery suspects stealing high-end watches: Police
Delco bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of students arrested
SEPTA police search for Center City indecent assault suspect
More TOP STORIES News