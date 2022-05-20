'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast members chat about upcoming series debut on Disney+

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' is a six-part series that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith."
Action News had a chance to chat with the star-studded cast and some originals ahead of the highly-guarded premiere.
"I have to say it was really great to play him again and play him in a different place," said actor Ewan McGregor, back in the title role. "We have to take Obi-Wan to a sort of darker place at the beginning of this series."
He's also facing an old foe. Hayden Christensen is back as Anakin Skywalker.
"The Darth Vader costume was a real beast," Christensen said. "It's a real joy to get to wear it. As well as an honor."
Director Deborah Chow fought for Darth Vader's return.
"Vader is not a character that you bring back lightly," she said. " There was a very strong brotherly love and relationship between the two of them. It's a very intense relationship."
There's also a new villain on board. Moses Ingram is 'Reva.'
"She's really dangerous," Ingram said. Reva is a subordinate of Darth Vader."
McGregor says this series gives them more space and time to explore the story.
"It really felt like we shot one movie, and we had six hours to tell the story," he said. "And that's lovely."
Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six episode limited series.
It premieres next Wednesday, May 25 on Disney+.