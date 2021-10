OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A jet skier has died after an incident in Ocean City, New Jersey on Saturday evening.It happened just before 5 p.m. near the 300 block of Bay Avenue.Donald Waiters, 37, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, fell off a jet ski and suffered a medical episode, according to New Jersey State Police.Waiters was rushed to Shore Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The incident remains under investigation.