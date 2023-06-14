An off-duty Philadelphia police officer and a man on a scooter exchanged gunfire during a possible road rage incident Thursday, police said.

Arrest made in shooting incident involving off-duty police officer, man on scooter in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting incident involving an off-duty officer and a man on a scooter.

Police say 18-year-old Nakeem Wilson of Philadelphia is charged with Aggravated Assault and related offenses.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 on the 7600 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Roxborough section.

According to police, the off-duty officer, still in uniform, had just finished his shift when he was driving home in his Ford Crown Victoria.

Police say the officer was traveling southbound on Ridge Avenue when he saw a male operating a scooter recklessly along the passenger side of his vehicle.

The officer put his window down so the scooter operator could see his uniform.

At that point, police say, words were exchanged and the scooter rider pulled a gun from his waistband and fired it at the officer.

Police say the officer heard the popping sound and felt pain on his right side from an apparent graze wound.

According to police, the office then drew his weapon and fired several times toward the male, who lost control of his scooter and fell.

The officer saw the scooter unattended in the street and leaking fuel.

Police say the scooter rider possibly fled the area in a truck.

Area hospitals were checked for the suspect, but he was not found.

The officer experienced pain in his right side and was taken to Roxborough Hospital treated and released.

Investigators soon identified the suspect as Wilson.

On Wednesday, police say Wilson had been taken into custody without incident.

They say two privately manufactured firearms were recovered inside the property.

The officer was placed on administrative leave following the incident, which is standard protocol for any police-involved shooting.

Sources tell Action News the officer has been on the force since December of 2016 and is assigned to the 14th District.