A Philadelphia police officer responding to a fight shot and killed a knife-wielding man who fled into a neighborhood home, according to authorities.Officers in the 24th District were called around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 3500 block of Belgrade Street in Port Richmond.The first responding officer arrived to find an altercation on the street involving a large group of civilians.Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said people began alerting the officer to someone, by pointing and saying 'That's him, officer! That's him!'That's when a male suspect entered a home on the street across from a cemetery.Police soon learned that the property was not affiliated with the man in any way. He didn't live there and didn't know the homeowner, Kinebrew said.Police said the man only chose that house because the door was open. According to Kinebrew, the homeowner had just opened the door to take her child to school.However, before they could leave, the man entered the home.The officer followed and asked the man to show his hands.The officer, holding a Taser, continued to give the command to the suspect, but police said he wouldn't comply."When the individual did show his hands, he actually produced a knife," Kinebrew said.Police are not sure if the knife belonged to the man or if he obtained it from the home.At that point, police said the officer holstered his Taser and took out his gun. The officer, a 16-year veteran of the force, then gave the suspect additional commands."At that point, the male lunged at the officer in aggressive fashion with the knife. The officer discharged his city issued firearm one time, striking the male one time in the chest," Kinebrew said.Additional officers arrived and were able to get the knife away from the suspect.Officers took the man into custody and transported him to Temple University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m. at the hospital.The Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit is now working the case. They will be interviewing witnesses and other officers.Police are continuing to investigate what caused the initial commotion on the block.Police are not sure if the woman and the child were inside the home or had already fled at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.------