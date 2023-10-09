Woman shot, killed by police in Montgomery County after waving gun outside residence

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a woman dead on Sunday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 100 block of Evans Avenue in Willow Grove.

Upper Moreland Township police and EMT crews responded to a call regarding a woman waving a gun outside a residence.

Investigators say a 69-year-old woman pointed a firearm at EMTs on the scene.

Police issued commands for her to drop the weapon, but say the woman did not comply and pointed the gun at the officers.

That's when she was shot by one of the officers on the scene. Police did not release the name of the officer involved.

The woman was transported to Abington Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on the woman's identity.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.