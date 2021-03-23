officer-involved shooting

Suspect shot during confrontation with undercover federal officers outside NJ convenience store

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after an undercover federal officer shot and wounded a suspect outside a New Jersey convenience store.

The confrontation happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Krauszer's Food Store on the 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, the federal investigation involved the FBI and ATF.

Investigators said the suspect entered a vehicle with an undercover officer.

At some point, officials said the suspect engaged in an altercation with two federal officers and an officer's weapon discharged.

The suspect, a Trenton man in his 20s, fled the scene on foot.

"The suspect ultimately ends up at Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he is currently in critical but stable condition suffering from a gunshot wound," the prosecutor's office said.

Officials said no charges have been filed at this time.

There have been no other injuries reported.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at the direction of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

No further information on the federal investigation or the officer-involved shooting has been released.
