Philadelphia officers fatally shoot gunman who fired into crowd, teenager dead: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman was shot and killed by Philadelphia officers early Christmas morning after police say he fired shots into a crowd in Kensington. Two teenagers were also shot during the incident, one fatally.Police say it may have all started from a neighborhood dispute over a parking spot."We're very early in this investigation right now. Obviously, this is Christmas morning. This is a terrible tragedy. This just speaks to the level of gun violence that continues to go on in our city," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.Two 24th district officers in a police wagon responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. Friday for a disturbance on the 3300 block of Emerald Street, described as a fight between neighbors, according to Gripp.Once on the scene, the officers saw a large crowd of 10 to 15 people gather outside and begin fighting.While the officers were trying to break up the crowd, police said a male in his 40s exited from a home and opened fire into the crowd.Gripp said the man fired multiple times, but the exact number was not yet known.Police returned fire."Both of those police officers in the 24th district wagon discharged at that male who was firing, striking him several times," Gripp said.The male gunman was pronounced dead.Gripp said two males, identified as teenagers, who were in the crowd were also struck by gunfire.One of the teens was shot multiple times and died of his injuries.The second teen was shot in the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.As police investigate, they would not definitively say it was the gunman who shot the teens."We're not entirely sure, but (the gunman) was firing into that crowd where those bystanders were standing," Gripp said.No injuries were reported to the officers."We're just praying for everyone involved. We mourn the lives that are lost, but we are also grateful that our officers are safe this morning," Gripp said.The male gunman's weapon was recovered by police.-----This story was updated to show the shooting occurred in Kensington.