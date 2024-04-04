I-95N reopens in Chester after chase involving stolen police SUV, police-involved shooting

23-year-old Tyrese Knuckles has been identified as the suspect, according to New Castle County police

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Traffic on Interstate 95 northbound in Chester, Delaware County, is once again moving after being closed for several hours Thursday morning following a multi-state chase involving a stolen police SUV and police-involved shooting.

Officials reopened the northbound side of the interstate near Exit 4 and the Commodore Barry Bridge around noon.

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Tyrese Knuckles.

There was also several road closures and an increased police presence near an initial scene in Milltown, Delaware. Limestone Road at Milltown Road has since been reopened, police said.

It began around 2:45 a.m. Thursday as police responded to a domestic-related incident at the Cynwyd Club Apartments in Milltown, Delaware.

Police say Knuckles fled from officers on foot but was located by a responding officer near Limestone Road (Route 7) and Milltown Road, where a struggle ensued, according to police.

During the struggle, an eight-year veteran of the New Castle Police Department discharged his firearm, striking Knuckles.

That's when police say Knuckles stole the New Castle County police officer's vehicle and took off toward the Pennsylvania border.

A chase ensued, during which Knuckles collided with several pursuing police vehicles, officials said.

The police chase continued for roughly 20 miles through Delaware and into Pennsylvania before coming to an end on I-95 near Tilghman Street in Chester, Pennsylvania.

After crashing the police SUV on I-95, police say Knuckles then took off on foot again before he was ultimately taken into custody.

Knuckles was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment for gunshot wounds and injuries sustained during the collisions. He is listed in stable condition.

Two other officers were also taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during one of the initial collisions involving the stolen police car.

Police say Knuckles was already wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for stalking.

Pennsylvania state police are assisting the New Castle Police Department with the investigation on I-95 in Delaware County.

The New Castle officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, pending an internal investigation, as well as a joint investigation with the Delaware Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

Other I-95 closure

I-95 NB is also closed just a bit more north in Port Richmond after a Conrail bridge was damaged by an oversized truck earlier this week. A tractor-trailer struck the bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday, forcing the closure of I-95 NB near the Betsy Ross Bridge.

ALSO SEE: Philadelphia officers were escorting truck on 'approved route' before Conrail bridge crash

PennDOT says repairs to the damaged overpass bridge could be completed by the weekend.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.