Philadelphia officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting identified; bodycam video released

Officers can be heard saying "put the knife down" at least 11 times before Wallace was shot on the 6100 block of Locust Street on October 26.
The bodycam video shows the officer approach the home and Wallace appearing on the steps with a knife.
Wallace begins to move off the steps, disregarding multiple commands to drop the weapon. As Wallace enters the middle of the road wielding the knife he is shot multiple times.
The officers each fired at least seven rounds - at least 14 total shots - but police could not say how many times Wallace was struck.
Wallace was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.
"We truly believe that this is an important step in our commitment to transparency," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a press conference before the release of the video.
This is the first time in the department's history that bodycam video has been released to the public.
Outlaw identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting as 25-year-old Sean Matarazzo, who joined the force in 2018, and 26-year-old Thomas Munz, who joined the force in 2017.
Outlaw also pledged to put reforms in place by late next year that includes more deescalation training for police and better coordination with mental health specialists.
At the request of the Wallace family, District Attorney Larry Krasner says only part of the video was released.
"We have protected that family, we have done here exactly what they asked us to do, to be transparent but also to protect their privacy in a moment of tragedy that is devastating this family," said Krasner.
Last week, the Wallace family reviewed the bodycam video with Commissioner Outlaw.
The video also shows Wallace became incapacitated after the first shot of 14 that two officers fired at him, said lawyer Shaka Johnson.
"I understand he had a knife, but that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man, quite frankly," Johnson told reporters at a news conference outside Philadelphia City Hall. "What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man - each officer - seven times apiece?"
Family members say police were called multiple times before the fatal shooting. 911 calls released Wednesday sheds some light on what officers may have known prior to arrival.
"Could you send the cops ... the people next door are fighting," said one neighbor at 3:42:18 p.m.
Seconds later, another call was made by a family member.
"I'm the daughter to my mother and father, and my brother is -- they called the cops earlier and the cops is not doing nothing. He's over there hitting my mother and father," said the woman at 3:42:22 p.m.
"Any weapons involved?" asked the 911 operator.
"No, but he got ... he's on probation. He got a case for being violent, he got a whole record," said the woman.
Another call was made at 3:34:20 p.m.
"My mom needs help," said a man on the call.
In police radio transmission just released, audio reveals a warning for officers to use caution.
"Have the officers use caution responding... this is an ongoing domestic issue going on up there," the dispatcher says.
Johnson said that the Wallace family is not calling for the police officers who fired the fatal shots to be charged with murder.
"And here's why, here's why: they were improperly trained and did not have the proper equipment by which to effectuate their job," Johnson said.
No decision has been made if charges will be filed against the officers.
The officers who shot Wallace did not have a Taser, Outlaw said, noting the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices.
Johnson said the city has failed the Wallace family, the community and its police officers.
"The city has failed, not only the Wallace family, not only the other members of that community, who will be scarred and traumatized for the remainder of their days, but the city has also failed those police officers, it failed them tremendously. The only remedy the police had, in that moment per their thinking, was their service weapon. There was no less lethal action available. And that has been our war cry," said Johnson.
Wallace's killing spawned nights of unrest in the City of Philadelphia resulting in more than 200 arrests and 57 officers injured.
Krasner urges the public to honor the family's wishes and honor Wallace's memory in a peaceful manner.
"What we need is the public who view this, who feel passionately about this, to feel just as passionately about protecting this family and honoring the memory of Walter Wallace by not tearing up the city. His family is asking you to honor him not to disgrace his memory by tearing up the city," said Krasner.
More than 90 people have been arrested and about 50 police officers injured in clashes with protesters and vandals, including the 1,000 or so who suddenly swarmed a shopping center the following night, breaking windows and stealing merchandise. That scene erupted on the other side of the city, miles from Wallace' neighborhood, where protests were underway.
The local Fraternal Order of Police said it welcomed the release of the evidence, and decried Mayor Jim Kenney's use of the term "police violence" to describe it.
"The real violence was perpetrated by a knife-wielding man, who confronted our police officers," President John McNesby said in a statement. "These officers followed their training and police department policy. It's completely inappropriate that these officers continue to be vilified for doing their job,"
An internal affairs investigation within the police department was also underway, Outlaw said. The Fraternal Order of Police said its lawyers were representing the officers.